Rallies for Abortion Rights in SF, Nationwide Ahead of Supreme Court Session

KQED News Staff and Wires
A protester in jeans and a tshirt holds a pro-abortion rights sign reading "girls just wanna have FUNdamental rights" in front of San Francisco City Hall, with other protesters in the background.
Protester Ally Hansen, from Mountain View, poses with a protest sign in front of San Francisco City Hall to support abortion rights on Saturday, October 2, 2021.  (Sara Hossaini/KQED News)

Abortion-rights advocates are protesting in San Francisco and cities across the U.S. on Saturday, with their movement feeling deeply uneasy about what comes next after Texas enacted the nation's most restrictive abortion law, and with the conservative Supreme Court possibly ruling on the future of Roe v. Wade during its next term, which starts Monday.

In San Francisco, thousands rallied in front of City Hall to support abortion rights on Saturday.

"I'm here to support women. What's happening in Texas is disgusting, and I'm from Texas, said Ally Hansen, a Mountain View resident who spoke to KQED at the San Francisco rally.

In another march in Washington D.C., another advocate, Jess Hale, said they came from Texas this week with other young activists to push for federal abortion protections, expressing frustration that activists' fears about abortion restrictions hadn't been taken seriously in the recent past.

"We have been saying since the beginning that it does matter, because now we're seeing the facts," Hale said. "So it's like we've been trying to get people to pay attention to us, to listen to us, to get involved and to help us fight back."

Women's March, which organized annual protests during Donald Trump's presidency, is also helping stage Saturday's rallies.

"This is a coalition that is gathering under the hashtag 'Rally for Abortion Justice,' and Women's March is playing a particular role inside of that," said Executive Director Rachel Carmona. "Obviously, we have, as you know, as the Taken movies would say, 'a specific set of skills,' and we can stand up a march of this size in four weeks."

That makes Women's March one arm of a much bigger strategy for abortion-rights advocates as they figure out how to react to Texas' SB 8, a law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, even while it's not totally clear to abortion-rights advocates what their best next steps are.

"We really thought we were going to get relief from the Supreme Court with this being so blatantly unconstitutional," said Marva Sadler, director of clinical services at Whole Woman's Health in McAllen, Texas. "But what we do next, and exactly what happens next? I don't know that any of us know that yet."

The day before the march, the Biden administration urged a federal judge to block the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, which has banned most abortions in Texas since early September. It's one of a series of cases that will give the nation's divided high court occasion to uphold or overrule Roe v. Wade.

The Texas law motivated many of the demonstrators and speakers.

“We’re going to keep giving it to Texas,” Marsha Jones of the Afiya Center for Black women’s health care in Dallas, pledged to a crowd of marchers in Washington. “You can no longer tell us what to do with our bodies!”

Abortion-rights advocates in Texas have mobilized to inform patients of their options, as well as to provide funds to help people pay for the procedures. There are legal challenges to the law, and the city of Austin has agreed to "investigate and pursue appropriate legal action in support of current efforts to challenge" SB 8. In the medium and long term, the law may also energize Democrats in upcoming elections, including the 2022 midterms.

But all that work can make stepping back and thinking about the bigger political picture tough. To Aimee Arrambide, executive director of the Texas abortion-rights organization Avow, the Texas law makes it clear that some on the left got complacent and even shy about fighting for abortion rights.

"I think that we've allowed abortion stigma to permeate all of progressive actions. People call it 'women's health care,' 'reproductive health care.' People won't use the word 'abortion,' " she said. "Abortion tends to be the rights that get negotiated away when progressives are fighting for issue areas."

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke at rallies in Seneca Falls and then Albany. “I'm sick and tired of having to fight over abortion rights," she said. "It's settled law in the nation and you are not taking that right away from us, not now not ever.”

At an unrelated event in Maine, Republican Sen. Susan Collins called the Texas law “extreme, inhumane and unconstitutional” and said she’s working to make Roe v. Wade the “law of the land.”

She said she’s working with two Democrats and another Republican, and they’re “vetting" the language of their bill. Collins declined to identify her colleagues, but said the legislation will be introduced soon.

An opponent of women's access to abortion called this year's march theme “macabre.”

“What about equal rights for unborn women?” tweeted Jeanne Mancini, president of an anti-abortion group called March for Life.

Meanwhile, abortion-rights advocates also acknowledge that defense against other anti-abortion-rights measures nationwide is a top priority. And eventually, those laws could proliferate much more, depending on how the Supreme Court rules in its next term on a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks.

The court's term starts on Monday. Not coincidentally, the Supreme Court is where Saturday's march in D.C. will end, and it's where anti-abortion-rights activists hold their own prayer rally on Saturday.

KQED's Sara Hossaini, NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben and the Associated Press' Ellen Knickmeyer contributed to this report. 