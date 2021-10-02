Sea Level Rise | U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman | This Week in California Politics

Sea Level Rise in East Palo Alto

As the impact of climate change is being felt in the form of bigger wildfires, deeper droughts and longer heatwaves, the community of East Palo Alto is preparing for another kind of climate impact: rising sea levels. Built on the edge of rolling wetlands, this town is figuring out how to adapt to potential flooding and storms. KQED climate reporter Ezra David Romero has this story.

Tackling Climate Change in California

California has 3,000 miles of coastline to consider when it comes to sea level rise. U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman’s district covers the entire northern coastline, from Marin County to the state’s border with Oregon. Huffman, D-San Rafael, serves as chair of the House Water, Oceans and Wildlife Subcommittee, where he has focused on combating climate change.

Guest:

U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael

This Week in California Politics

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that California will be the first state in the nation to require a COVID-19 vaccination for all eligible children in public and private schools, pending full FDA approval. Meanwhile, a statewide ban on evictions during the pandemic ended Friday. And a game of political musical chairs is underway, as Assemblymember David Chiu leaves Sacramento to become San Francisco’s next city attorney.

Guests:

Scott Shafer, KQED senior editor of politics and government

Marisa Lagos, KQED politics and government correspondent

Something Beautiful: Palace of Fine Arts

The Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco was originally built for the 1915 Panama-Pacific Exposition to showcase works of art. It includes a 162 foot high rotunda that is ringed by colonnades and enclosed by a lagoon. If you go there, you might catch a glimpse of the palace’s swan, Blanche.