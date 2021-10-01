Newsom Enacts First-in-Nation Statewide Student Vaccine Mandate

Newsom's office said it predicts the new requirement will apply to students in grades 7-12 starting on July 1, 2022, based on expected FDA approval.

"We are humbled by the challenge, but we want to get this thing done," he said.

Under the new order, all school staff must also be vaccinated and will no longer have the option to take weekly tests as a substitute — a requirement set to begin in tandem with the student mandate.

There are 1,037 school districts across the state of California encompassing more than 6 million students, which are roughly 12% of students in the United States.

The mandate adds the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of immunizations children in California must receive in order to attend school in person. Students are already required to be vaccinated against a host of diseases, including measles, chickenpox, polio and tetanus.

CA school districts have 'lots of different points of view'

The announcement comes as a growing number of large school districts across the state are already beginning to move forward with their own mandates, including those in Oakland, Los Angeles and San Diego.

"Here's the good news, we have some evidence" that school staff can be vaccinated across a district and can lower COVID infections, Newsom said, "San Francisco Unified School District has overwhelmingly succeeded in getting staff across the spectrum vaccinated."

More than 96% of SFUSD staff is vaccinated, SFUSD Superintendent Vincent Matthews said at the press event. Matthews called SFUSD, "the greatest school district in the history of human kind."

SFUSD's COVID dashboard says there have been 46 COVID cases among its more than 9,000 staffers since August 16.

But not every school district in California is on board with vaccinations.

When reporters asked Newsom why he didn't mandate vaccinations for students based on the FDA's emergency use authorization for the vaccine for students, instead of waiting for full approval, Newsom cited disagreements among school districts as a reason.

"We've got 1,000 school districts, we've got a lot of different points of views and opinions, a lot of regionality, a lot of distinctions, we thought this was the best and most appropriate next step for California," Newsom said.

He added, "We recognize in a state that's larger than 21 states combined that one size cannot fit all, with one caveat: and that's baseline expectations. That's what we're providing here, a baseline expectation."

Newsom also said he was waiting for the Biden Administration's formal rulemaking on private-sector employees to be vaccinated, to announce any California staff vaccine mandate in California. In that case, California may move faster on requiring school staff to be vaccinated, he said.

"We want to end this pandemic. We are all exhausted by it. The purpose of this is to continue to lead in that space. I believe we are the first state in America to move forward with this mandate, but I do not believe by any stretch we'll be the last state," Newsom said.

KQED's Holly McDede contributed to this report.