KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
News

Newsom Enacts First-in-Nation Statewide Student Vaccine Mandate

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Newsom at elementary school press conference
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference after touring an elementary school on March 16, 2021, in Alameda.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

All eligible California students will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend in-person classes, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday.

Under the new statewide mandate, the first of its kind in the nation, all K-12 public and private school students attending classes in person will be required to get the vaccine, following full federal approval for their age groups.

Families who choose not to vaccinate their kids will be able to enroll students in independent study outside of classrooms, but those students will not be allowed to attend in-person classes unless they have a medical or religious exemption.

"Schools have actually closed more frequently in those states that have not been more disciplined in terms of advancing a more scientific and data-driven approach to taming this disease and doing our best to get this pandemic behind us," Newsom said at a press conference at James Denman Middle School in San Francisco. "And that's why we recognize good enough never is, and that's why we recognize our responsibility to do more.

Schools are "closing frequently" in states that don't take a data-driven approach, Newsom said. "That's why we recognize our responsibility to do more and what we're announcing here today."

Sponsored

related coverage

Newsom's office said it predicts the new requirement will apply to students in grades 7-12 starting on July 1, 2022, based on expected FDA approval.

"We are humbled by the challenge, but we want to get this thing done," he said.

Under the new order, all school staff must also be vaccinated and will no longer have the option to take weekly tests as a substitute — a requirement set to begin in tandem with the student mandate.

There are 1,037 school districts across the state of California encompassing more than 6 million students, which are roughly 12% of students in the United States.

The mandate adds the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of immunizations children in California must receive in order to attend school in person. Students are already required to be vaccinated against a host of diseases, including measles, chickenpox, polio and tetanus.

CA school districts have 'lots of different points of view'

The announcement comes as a growing number of large school districts across the state are already beginning to move forward with their own mandates, including those in Oakland, Los Angeles and San Diego.

"Here's the good news, we have some evidence" that school staff can be vaccinated across a district and can lower COVID infections, Newsom said, "San Francisco Unified School District has overwhelmingly succeeded in getting staff across the spectrum vaccinated."

More than 96% of SFUSD staff is vaccinated, SFUSD Superintendent Vincent Matthews said at the press event. Matthews called SFUSD, "the greatest school district in the history of human kind."

SFUSD's COVID dashboard says there have been 46 COVID cases among its more than 9,000 staffers since August 16.

But not every school district in California is on board with vaccinations.

When reporters asked Newsom why he didn't mandate vaccinations for students based on the FDA's emergency use authorization for the vaccine for students, instead of waiting for full approval, Newsom cited disagreements among school districts as a reason.

"We've got 1,000 school districts, we've got a lot of different points of views and opinions, a lot of regionality, a lot of distinctions, we thought this was the best and most appropriate next step for California," Newsom said.

He added, "We recognize in a state that's larger than 21 states combined that one size cannot fit all, with one caveat: and that's baseline expectations. That's what we're providing here, a baseline expectation."

Newsom also said he was waiting for the Biden Administration's formal rulemaking on private-sector employees to be vaccinated, to announce any California staff vaccine mandate in California. In that case, California may move faster on requiring school staff to be vaccinated, he said.

"We want to end this pandemic. We are all exhausted by it. The purpose of this is to continue to lead in that space. I believe we are the first state in America to move forward with this mandate, but I do not believe by any stretch we'll be the last state," Newsom said.

KQED's Holly McDede contributed to this report.