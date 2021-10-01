Police Reform Bills Signed by Governor Newsom

New Policing Laws Expected to Hold Officers Accountable for Misconduct

California should see big changes in police practices and an increase in transparency and accountability for officer misconduct because of a set of bills signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The laws include an expansion of police transparency, allowing public access to cases involving racial discrimination, unlawful arrests and excessive force by officers.

Reporter: Alex Emslie, KQED

A Tribute to Co-Host Lily Jamali

This week, The California Report is losing a key member of our family, our team. Co-host Lily Jamali is moving onto exciting new challenges outside of KQED. Lily came to The California Report as co-host and reporter in mid-2018, and it’s overwhelming what she’s been able to accomplish these last three years.

Reporter: Angela Corral