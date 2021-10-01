KQED is a proud member of
Political Breakdown

Anna Eshoo on the 'Political Tightropes' Facing Democrats in Congress

Marisa LagosScott Shafer
Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Atherton, attends a news conference at the House Triangle in 2014.  (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Marisa and Scott discuss police reform legislation signed by Governor Gavin Newsom and an Assembly seat in San Francisco opened by David Chiu's appointment to serve as city attorney. Then, Democratic Congresswoman Anna Eshoo joins to discuss the vote to avoid a government shutdown and the path forward for the Democrats' agenda, the Kyrsten Sinema enigma, and her push to lower prescription drug prices.

