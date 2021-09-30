Smoky Air From Wildfires Impacting Parts of California Differently

Air Quality From Wildfires Hits Some Parts of the State Harder Than Others

As part of our continuing investigation, “Dangerous Air,” NPR's California Newsroom found out how some Californians are coping with all the smoke created by wildfires in the state, and why the smoke hits some parts of California harder than others.

Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW

YouTube Banning Vaccine Misinformation

With so much social media inundated with vaccine misinformation, YouTube has announced it’s cracking down on it, again. The company said it would remove videos claiming that vaccines do not reduce rates of transmission or contraction of disease, and content that includes misinformation on the makeup of the vaccines.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED