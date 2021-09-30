'I Know Exactly What You Feel': Bay Area Afghans Work Overtime to Welcome New Refugees

She says she’s seeing dozens of young Afghan Americans like herself taking time off from their jobs to pitch in.

“I have a friend who right now is volunteering with the Afghan Coalition. She is taking a solid month off. I have another friend who took two months off providing mental health services and translation,” Wahab said. “You have a lot of these young Afghans who have been deeply affected by their parents’ story ... and are saying that we are going to ease the arrival.”

Many of the Afghans now arriving on special immigrant visas are here because they worked for the U.S. And Wahab says that means many men, at least, already speak English, but their wives and children may not.

“Kids bounce back pretty quickly. The concern that a lot of us tend to have is with the women,” she said. “Women still have to be under these rigid cultural norms ... . They may not be able to potentially get a job or they may not have been educated even in Afghanistan. So the acclimation for Afghan women coming to the U.S. is going to be far more important and far more difficult than for pretty much anybody else.”

Assisting new refugees by drawing on personal displacement experiences

When Nazia Gabar arrived in the Bay Area in 2017 with her husband and baby, she did speak English. She was a professional woman who had worked for the U.S. government in Kabul. But the transition was still tough.

One morning earlier this month, Gabar perched on the sofa in her small, tidy apartment in a San Leandro housing development right beside the freeway and talked about those early days.

“At first it's very difficult to adapt to a new culture, a new environment, new people,” she said. “At that time when we came, we were very stressful about everything because there was no home and no jobs. We didn't have any money and the rent was very high.”

Fortunately, some friends from Kabul had made the move a couple of years earlier and helped them get established. Gabar says even Afghans they had barely met were generous — offering rides and sharing suggestions about where to find a job or an apartment.

Now, Gabar works part time as a bookkeeper and teaches English classes to other Afghan women for Refugee & Immigrant Transitions, a San Francisco-based nonprofit.

While her husband, Hassam Gabar, played with their two little boys, ages 2 and 4, Gabar set up her laptop at the kitchen table and started her first Zoom class of the day. She composed a short dialog about how to make a doctor’s appointment and then asked the students to take turns playing the roles of patient and receptionist.

Before the pandemic, the classes met in the Gabars’ living room. A dozen or so women from the neighborhood gathered around the whiteboard, and they brought their children, too. Gabar says it helped break the isolation — for her students and herself as well.

“The women were happy. They were meeting and talking to each other and the kids were playing,” she said. “We were supporting each other. Sometimes they were sharing their stories. We were talking about all that while learning English.”

With so many Afghan refugees arriving now, Gabar says she has been asked to take on more classes. She says she’ll try to fit it in, for the women’s sake.

“Afghan woman, they always have headaches because they are away from their families,” she said. “We are used to living in a full, big family, with siblings and parents, everyone. But then when you come here, you are just alone with your husband and your husband goes to work and you are all day alone at home. They get depression.”

Mastering English is a kind of cure, Gabar says, because it offers these refugee women independence — the chance to drive, work and connect with the wider world.

In recent months, Hassam has been able to mind the kids while she teaches, because he’s been out of work. In Afghanistan, he worked in finance. When he got here, he drove for Uber, worked as a security guard and studied automotive engineering.

This month, though, he landed a job with a refugee agency. He says it’s not what he was expecting to do, but it’s actually very familiar — because he came of age in a United Nations refugee camp in Pakistan.