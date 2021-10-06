'Informed Consent': To Reduce Harm, Some Bay Area Venues Are Providing Fentanyl Testing Strips to Patrons

And in San Francisco, 396 overdoses from the drug were reported in 2020, a six-fold increase over those reported two years earlier. According to the county's medical examiner, just over two-thirds of the city's total overdose deaths this year have involved fentanyl.

Fentanyl testing strips are easy to use and effective, explains Dr. Hannah Snyder, an assistant professor at UCSF and director of the California Bridge program, which focuses on providing health care for people who use drugs.

When people want to use fentanyl testing strips, she said, "they can take a tiny amount out of whatever their drug is. Maybe it's the edge off of a pill or residue." That residue can then be mixed with a small amount of water and dipped in the testing strip. After a few minutes of drying, if two lines appear, that signifies a negative result. Just one line, however, means there is likely some trace of fentanyl in the other drug.

"It's not a perfect test," Snyder said, "but that's really important so a person can say, 'This is a drug that I think is too high risk for me to take,' or 'This is a drug that I want to take with other people around me to make sure I'm safe.' "

Testing also allows people to make the decisions that can help reduce harm, she adds.

And while hospitals, health clinics and emergency departments are making these supplies available too. But according to Nada, venues like galleries and bars can play a big role in increasing the rate of testing.

"[Business owners] have the resources to have a space that can be an influence," said Nada, whose gallery receives testing supplies through a network of friends.

"In places like bars or clubs where drugs are around, whether we are acknowledging [it] or not, [we can be] the nudge in someone's mental shoulder to be like, 'Hey, take care of this.' "