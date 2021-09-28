KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Mark Fiore
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Cartoon: A judge says, "I said yes to science, I said yes to vaccine," to Gov. Gavin Newsom and a member of the prison guards union who opposed mandatory vaccines for prison guards.Gov. Gavin Newsom and the prison guards union suffered a loss in court as a federal judge ruled that all prison employees must be vaccinated unless they have a medical or religious exemption.

That's right, Newsom is opposed to vaccine mandates for California's prison guards.

I'm sure the fact that the California Correctional Peace Officers Association gave at least $1.5 million to help the governor fight off the recall has nothing to do with his opposition to vaccine mandates for prison guards.

And if what the judge is saying in this cartoon sounds at all familiar, it’s because they're the exact words Newsom said after fighting off the recall effort.

Sponsored