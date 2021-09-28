Gov. Gavin Newsom and the prison guards union suffered a loss in court as a federal judge ruled that all prison employees must be vaccinated unless they have a medical or religious exemption.

That's right, Newsom is opposed to vaccine mandates for California's prison guards.

I'm sure the fact that the California Correctional Peace Officers Association gave at least $1.5 million to help the governor fight off the recall has nothing to do with his opposition to vaccine mandates for prison guards.

And if what the judge is saying in this cartoon sounds at all familiar, it’s because they're the exact words Newsom said after fighting off the recall effort.