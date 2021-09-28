Californians Exposed to More Unhealthy, Smoke-Filled Air

Dangerous Air: Major Spike in Smoke Californians Are Breathing

An analysis by NPR’s California Newsroom of more than ten years of data found a tremendous spike in the amount of smoke we are breathing, from San Diego to the Oregon border, with disturbing health outcomes. In some parts of rural Northern California, people are living with unhealthy air months at a time.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Vote By Mail Now Permanent in California

From now on, California voters will get a ballot in the mail, by default, in all future elections. It’s the result of a new law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED