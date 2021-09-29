Mayor Breed Names Assemblymember David Chiu as SF City Attorney

Saying he has "the vision, integrity and experience" she wants, Mayor London Breed on Wednesday tapped San Francisco Assemblymember David Chiu to be San Francisco's next city attorney, the first Asian American to hold the position.

In a statement to KQED, Breed said she was "proud" to announce Chiu's appointment, knowing that "he will continue to fight for the people in our community who are most in need."

"I know that he will bring that same approach to this new role, and I am confident that the city attorney’s office will be in good hands for years to come," she added.

Chiu will replace Dennis Herrera, who will leave the job in a few weeks after nearly two decades to become general manager of the city's troubled Public Utilities Commission.