PG&E Charged With Manslaughter in Deadly 2020 Zogg Fire

PG&E is facing manslaughter and other charges after its equipment started the 2020 Zogg Fire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes. On Friday, Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett announced 31 charges against the utility, saying it failed to perform its legal duties.

California Insurance Commissioner Orders FAIR Plan to Expand Beyond Existing Coverage

Californians with the most basic homeowners insurance policies have long complained that when disasters strike, they just don't have enough coverage to pay for all of their expenses. But change is coming .

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

Task Force Works on Reparations Proposal

California’s groundbreaking task force on reparations for Black Californians wrapped up its latest meeting on Friday. The group is working on drafting a reparations proposal.

Reporter: Cristina Kim, KPBS