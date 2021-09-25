Extreme Drought Statewide | This Week in Politics

Extreme Drought Statewide

Nearly 90% of California is facing "extreme" or "exceptional" drought. Hundreds of wells are running dry and reservoir levels are well below historic averages, with no relief in sight. Water suppliers have warned that major cuts are likely for tens of millions of Californians. As Karla Nemeth, director of the state’s Department of Water Resources said, "The challenge is, there is no water."

Guest:

E. Joaquin Esquivel, California Water Resources Control Board chair

This Week in California Politics

Gov. Gavin Newsom this week signed bills regulating worker protections, addressing climate change and strengthening access to abortion services. Meanwhile, the California Republican Party is gearing up for its annual convention, happening this weekend.

Guests:

Mark Z. Barabak, Los Angeles Times columnist

Katie Orr, KQED government and politics reporter

Something Beautiful: Aquatic Park

San Francisco's Aquatic Park is a national historic landmark located at the end of the Hyde Street cable car line. There, you'll find people swimming in the protected lagoon with views of Ghirardelli Square, Alcatraz and the Golden Gate Bridge as a backdrop.