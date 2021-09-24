California Prepares to Issue Booster Shots to MoreEligible Residents

California Launches Vaccination Plan for COVID-19 Booster Shots

Now that it’s received approval from the Food and Drug Administration, and been endorsed by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel, state health officials say they’re ready to give COVID-19 booster shots to anyone who’s eligible. Before it’s widely distributed, the efficacy of a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine still needs to be reviewed by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.

L.A.'s Academy Museum Set to Open it's Doors

Movie fans will soon be able to enjoy a new museum in Los Angeles that is aimed specifically for them. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens on Septemeber 30, and will provide guests with a rich, visual history of the filmmaking industry.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report