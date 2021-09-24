Scott and Katie Orr discuss Governor Gavin Newsom's decisions on a pair of controversial labor bills and San Francisco Mayor London Breed's rewriting of the COVID apology script and reflect on the passing of Scott Lay. Then, Congresswoman Judy Chu joins to discuss the path forward for Democrats on their social policy legislation and her bill to codify the abortion rights of Roe v. Wade. She also talks about how Asian-American studies classes changed her life, balancing political ambitions in her marriage and how her psychology degree comes in handy on Capitol Hill.
Political Breakdown
Judy Chu on the Democrats' Legislative Agenda and How a Psychology Degree Helps on the Hill
28 min
Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) speaks on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act at the U.S. Capitol on May 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
