Judy Chu on the Democrats' Legislative Agenda and How a Psychology Degree Helps on the Hill

Scott and Katie Orr discuss Governor Gavin Newsom's decisions on a pair of controversial labor bills and San Francisco Mayor London Breed's rewriting of the COVID apology script and reflect on the passing of Scott Lay. Then, Congresswoman Judy Chu joins to discuss the path forward for Democrats on their social policy legislation and her bill to codify the abortion rights of Roe v. Wade. She also talks about how Asian-American studies classes changed her life, balancing political ambitions in her marriage and how her psychology degree comes in handy on Capitol Hill.