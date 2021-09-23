Years of Preparation Help Save Some Communities From Caldor Fire

Prep Work Helped Firefighters Save Homes in Path of Caldor Fire

While the Caldor Fire has destroyed more than a thousand buildings and continues to burn, communities around South Lake Tahoe mostly escaped the fire's destruction -- despite lying square in its path. That's thanks to firefighters, but also years of work preparing the forest.

Reporter: Danielle Venton, KQED

Warehouse Workers Get New Protections to Fight Speed Quotas

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed AB 701. It’s a bill that requires warehouse operators to disclose more about the quotas and algorithms they use to squeeze more productivity out of workers, possibly creating more dangerous workplaces.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED