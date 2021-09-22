As Drought Worsens, Californians Failing to Conserve Water

Water Conservation Efforts Lagging Across California

In July, as a response to the worsening drought, Governor Gavin Newsom asked the people of California to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15%. But so far, Californians have only reduced water consumption by less than 2 %.

Reporter: Ezra David Romero, KQED

L.A. County Juvenile Halls Ruled Unsuitable for the Confinement of Young People

Los Angeles County has two juvenile halls, but state officials say they’re both failing in their duties. The facilities are accused of treating the young people housed there so poorly, that within the next two months, they’ll have to either fix the way they operate, or remove juveniles from the detention centers all together.

Reporter: Tara Atrian, KCRW

Central Valley Doctors Concerned About Rise in Rare Children's Condition

With extremely high COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the Central Valley, pediatricians are warning local doctors to be on the lookout for a related condition found in children who have been exposed to the virus. Cases of Multi Inflammatory Syndrome , or MIS-C tend to increase following a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Reporter: Madi Bolanos, Valley Public Radio