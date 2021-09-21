State Imposes One Year Ban on Insurance Cancellations in Wildfire Prone Areas

California Moratorium Prevents Insurance Carriers From Dropping Homeowners in Major Wildifre Areas

In response to California's ongoing wildfires, State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has issued an order requiring insurance companies with policy holders living in fire zones to keep people's policies in place and to honor insurance renewals.

Guest: Ricardo Lara, California Insurance Commissioner

Efforts Continue to Protect Giant Sequoias From Wildfire

The KNP Complex Fire burning in Sequoia National Park continues to threaten a grove of giant sequoias. That includes the General Sherman, considered one of the oldest and largest trees on earth.

Reporter: Soreath Hok, Valley Public Radio