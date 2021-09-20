In-Home Health Care Workers Need to be Vaccinated in L.A. County

L.A. County Mandates COVID Shots for In-Home Care Workers

Los Angeles County health officials have added in-home care workers to the list of high-risk health jobs that must get COVID-19 vaccines by the end of September. The move has emboldened advocacy groups, who are pushing to make it statewide.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

A statewide bill that aims to diversify California’s arts and culture workforce, and jobs that pay a living wage, has landed on the governor’s desk after winning near-unanimous support in the Assembly and Senate. The California Creative Workforce Act is the first of its kind in the country.

Reporter: Chloe Veltman, KQED

PG&E May Not Have Turned Off Power Near Ignition Site of Dixie Fire

Pacific Gas & Electric says it’s possible that electricity continued to flow through a set of power lines for several hours after a tree fell into them and ignited the Dixie Fire. That’s according to court filings from the company.

Reporter: Alex Emslie, KQED