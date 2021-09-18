GOP Strategist Matt Shupe | This Week in California Politics

The Future of California’s Republican Party

After Gov. Gavin Newsom soundly beat back a recall attempt in Tuesday’s election, Republican strategist Matt Shupe tweeted, “What will we change moving forward? … We cannot continue to do the same thing over and over and over again.” He joins us to share his perspective on what needs to change for California’s GOP.

Guest:

Matt Shupe, Principal at Praetorian Public Relations

This Week in California Politics

Now that it’s back to the business of governing for Gov. Gavin Newsom, what bills are waiting on his desk for a signature — or a veto? And there’s already talk of amending the recall process which just cost taxpayers an estimated $300 million.

Guests:

Carla Marinucci, POLITICO senior writer

Guy Marzorati, KQED politics and government reporter

Something Beautiful: Lands End

Take a stroll with us along the windy shores of San Francisco’s Lands End.