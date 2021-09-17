Governor Newsom Signs Housing Bills

Newsom Signs Housing Bills Aimed at Adding More Supply

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a package of bills aimed at boosting housing supplies across the state. One of them, SB 9, would increase density and affordable housing options in neighborhoods dominated by single family homes.

Reporter: Erika Kelly, KQED

People With Developmental Disabilities Want Their Health Workers Vaccinated

California health officials are now requiring that people who work in high risk medical settings be fully immunized against COVID-19. That includes employees of hospitals, nursing homes and doctors’ offices, but it doesn’t include care workers in private homes.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC