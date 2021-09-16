Biden Administration Launches Website to Help Reunite Families Separated at the Border

A federal task force is launching a new program Monday that officials say will expand efforts to find parents, many of whom are in remote Central American communities, and help them return to the United States, where they will get at least three years of legal residency and other assistance.

“We recognize that we can’t make these families completely whole again,” said Michelle Brané, executive director of the administration’s Family Reunification Task Force. “But we want to do everything we can to put them on a path towards a better life.”

As part of the new program, the federal government has agreed on a contract with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), an inter-governmental organization that helps manage migration patterns and provide humanitarian assistance.

The program also includes a web portal: together.gov, that will allow parents to contact the U.S. government to begin the process of reunification. The site and an outreach campaign to promote it will be in English, Spanish, Portuguese and several indigenous languages of Central America.

For it's part, the IOM will help with the logistics of reuniting the families, explained Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU’s immigrant rights project, who welcomed the Biden administration’s expanded efforts as “an important first step,” though he believes migrants should get more than three years of residency.

The IOM will also be tasked with "allowing the family to get passports more easily, [getting them] to the US embassy, [getting] travel documents, [making] plane reservations, but also simply to get them from one place to another," said Gelernt.

Most of the parents are believed to be in Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Brazil. They often lack passports and the means to travel to the U.S. to try to gain entry at the border.

"Sometimes they are living in rural communities, hours and hours away from the capital city, sometimes they need protection when they make that trip," Gelernt explained.

Once parents are located and return to the United States, they will receive work permits, residency for three years and some support services.

“Ultimately, we need the families to be given permanent legal status in light of what the United States government deliberately did to these families,” Gelernt said.

The ACLU is in talks with the government to provide some compensation to the families as part of settlement talks.

A new strategy for an ongoing problem

Bringing the IOM on board to help with the often-complex task of getting expelled migrants back to the U.S., is a reflection of just how difficult it has been for President Joe Biden’s administration to address a chapter in U.S. immigration history that drew widespread condemnation.