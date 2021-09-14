Biden Stumps for Newsom as Recall Candidates Make Last Pitch to Voters

President Biden Urges Californians to Vote No in Recall Election

President Joe Biden campaigned with Governor Gavin Newsom in Long Beach Monday night, a day before the recall election. Meanwhile, the candidates looking to replacing Governor Newsom made a final pitch to voters on why they should be selected to replace him.

Bill to Pay Drug Users to Stay Off Drugs Awaits Governor's Signature

In California, the number of people dying from methamphetamine and cocaine overdoses now outnumbers deaths from fentanyl. Health officials are desperate for more treatment options for stimulant addiction and there is a controversial drug treatment plan in the works.

Reporter: April Dembosky, KQED