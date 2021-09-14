Federal Judge Presses PG&E Worker on Cause of Dixie Fire

“Why was the power left on in that circuit?” Alsup asked. “That’s the key question that you’ve got to answer.”

During questioning that was at times contentious, the worker recounted the steps he took when he arrived at Cresta Dam. He saw through his binoculars what looked like blown fuses on a power pole that would prove difficult to access. He said he did not see a fallen tree or any evidence of fire, and he decided to drive to the power pole.

“I didn’t see this as a high danger,” he testified. “There hadn't been any wind, it was a calm day, and I didn’t see anything on the line.”

It took him about four hours of driving a one-way rocky road to reach the site, after he was further delayed by construction on a bridge.

It was only when he reached the pole and prepared to examine the blown fuses that he discovered a 40-foot Douglas fir had fallen onto the line, and below it he saw a fire that he estimated was then between 600 and 800 square feet in size.

He tried to use his radio to call for help, but said he knew the signal in that area was spotty. Then he decided to try to fight the fire.

“I basically slid probably 60 yards down this hill to the location with a 2-and-a-half gallon fire extinguisher,” he said. “My concern was if I could keep it out of the canopy where the wind could get to it or it could go from tree to tree, that hopefully somebody would see the smoke and be able to help.”

He eventually got in touch with a supervisor on his radio and would meet Cal Fire crews as the blaze grew into the evening to engulf a few acres.

Some of the most dramatic testimony came as Alsup questioned the worker on statements he made over the radio.

“You say there’s a tree on the line that started the fire?” Alsup asked.

“I’m not going to deny that’s what I said,” the worker answered.