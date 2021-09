L.A. Unified to Require Students to be Vaccinated for COVID-19

The Los Angeles Unified School District board has unanimously approved a vaccine requirement for all eligible students 12 and older if they want to attend classes in-person.

Governor Newsom, Recall Candidates Court Latino Vote

Latinos make up about a third of registered voters in California. And the campaigns for and against the recall are running TV and radio ads in Spanish hoping to win them over.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED