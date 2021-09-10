Kevin Faulconer on Governing San Diego and His Agenda on COVID and Crime

With just days until voting ends in the recall election, Marisa and Scott talk with Paul Mitchell, vice president of Political Data Inc. about what early returns tell us about the electorate and what he's watching as in-person voting ramps up. Then, Kevin Faulconer, former Republican mayor of San Diego, joins to talk about his campaign for governor in the recall election, how his parents shaped his career path, his fellowship in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood and his plans on COVID-19 response and criminal justice.