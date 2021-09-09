Recall Campaigns Look to Increase Turnout in Final Days Before Election

Unions Try to Drum Up Support Against Recall Effort

Supporters of Governor Gavin Newsom are working furiously to turn out the “No” vote and keep him in office. They've been canvassing the state in the lead-up to election day.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

GOP Recall Frontrunner Met by Angry Crowd in Southern California

With the final day to vote in the gubernatorial recall election just five days away, tensions are flaring on the campaign trail. Republican frontrunner Larry Elder was greeted by angry protesters in Venice on Wednesday.

Reporter: Tara Atrian, KCRW

San Francisco Sues Over Drought Restrictions

The city of San Francisco and irrigation districts in the Central Valley are suing the state over drought restrictions, restrictions that prevent them from drawing water out of creeks and rivers.

Reporter: Ezra David Romero, KQED