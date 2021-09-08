On the Campaign Trail

With the last day to vote in California's recall election less than a week away, Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned for Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Bay Area on Wednesday.

Yes, Newsom was an idiot to attend the infamous French Laundry soirée, but it would be even more idiotic to elect a replacement governor who would overturn face mask and vaccine mandates.

No one likes getting jabbed by a needle or having to wear a face mask — and most of the Republican candidates for governor seem to be counting on that fact while campaigning — but public health should come before winning over an exhausted and annoyed electorate.

If you haven't voted yet, here is how you can cast your ballot either in person or by mail.