At-Home COVID-19 Tests Provide Benefits, Drawbacks

When it comes to COVID-19 testing, one increasingly popular option is at-home test kits. But do they really work?

Guest: Katherine Wu, Staff Writer, The Atlantic

As South Lake Tahoe Residents Return Home, Other Communities Remain Evacuated

Crews continue to build containment around the Caldor Fire in the Sierra foothills. But some communities are still in limbo as it's not safe enough for residents to return to their homes.