Morning Report

Migrant Workers on the Front Line Battling California Wildfires

KQED News Staff
 (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Migrant Workers Battle Caldor Fire

With major wildfires burning across California, fire crews from across the state and other parts of the country are now on the front lines trying to contain them.  That includes migrant workers, who are working under some of the most challenging conditions.
Reporter: Raquel Maria Dillon, KQED 

Recall Campaigns Heat Up With a Week Until the Election

Democrats and Republicans  are trying to gather support as the recall election nears. Candidates are trying to make their case to replace Governor Gavin Newsom, who is fighting the recall effort.

