Caldor Fire Evacuees Report Tahoe Ride-Hail Price Gouging of More Than $1,500

For the latest on the wildfires threatening the Tahoe Basin, check out KQED's updated coverage. Find the latest on evacuation orders and warnings, including a map from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, as well as current shelter information for evacuees. Follow Cal Fire AEU on Twitter for up-to-date information.
As fearful Lake Tahoe residents packed up belongings and fled a raging wildfire burning toward the California-Nevada border, some encountered an unexpected obstacle: price gouging.
A ride-hail company quoted a fee of more than $1,500 to be transported from the smoke-choked ski resort at Heavenly Valley to the safety of Reno-Tahoe International Airport, about eight times the going rate. A Nevada hotel-casino outside the evacuation order zone advertised a two-night stay for $1,090.72, almost four times the midweek rate offered a day earlier.
Reports of price gouging routinely emerge during natural disasters and won newfound attention early in the pandemic, when some businesses tried to capitalize on panic amid demand for toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
While there is no federal law that bans it during emergencies, at least a dozen statehouses have addressed price gouging since last year, including Nevada and California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill banning the practice last September.