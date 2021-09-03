Crews Get Better Handle on Caldor Fire as Conditions Improve

Containment Increases on Caldor Fire

Firefighters have taken advantage of lighter winds as they look to get a better handle on the Caldor Fire burning in the Sierra foothills. But thousands remain evacuated from their homes.

Residents in Santa Cruz County Struggle to Rebuild a Year After Devastating Fires

Like in so many other fire-scarred areas, one year after wildfires devastated communities in the Santa Cruz Mountains, residents are still struggling. One problem? Strict county building codes that stop fire victims from rebuilding quickly.

Reporter: Jerimiah Oetting, KAZU