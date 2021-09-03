Scott and Katie Orr talk with Kevin Paffrath, a Democrat running for governor in the recall election. The YouTube star and real estate investor talks about whether he'd really try to pipe water in from the Mississippi River, why he shouts out conservative news organizations on his channel and why he thinks Larry Elder would make a better governor than Gavin Newsom -- at least for now.
Kevin Paffrath on Running for Governor and Building a Pipeline to the Mississippi River
28 min
Kevin Paffrath, a Democrat running for governor in the September 14 recall election. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)
Sponsored