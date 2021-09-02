KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Healthcare and COVID-19 Response Loom Large in Recall Election

If Governor Newsom is Recalled, California Likely to See a Big Shift in COVID-19 Response

With the recall election less than two weeks away, one of the big issues is Governor Gavin Newsom's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. And if a Republican replaces him, the state could be in for major changes when it comes to coronavirus rules and mandates.
Reporters: Marisa Lagos and Scott Shafer, KQED 

Crews Hope to Take Advantage of Better Weather as They Battle Caldor Fire

The Caldor Fire continues to challenge firefighters battling the massive blaze.  Some residents on the western flank of the fire are finally being allowed back home.

