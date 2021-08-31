Thousands More Evacuated as Caldor Fire Moves Closer to South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe Evacuated as Caldor Fire Burns Into Tahoe Basin

The Caldor Fire continues to spread quickly across the Sierra Foothills. Thousands of people were forced to evacuate South Lake Tahoe on Monday, as the fire continues to make its way towards the city.

Despite Laws in Place, Heat-Related Illnesses and Deaths Still Plague California

California public health experts consider heat-related illness and death to be fully preventable. And California is one of the few states in the country with laws on the books meant to protect workers. But Californians continue to get sick and die.

Reporter: Jacob Margolis, KPCC