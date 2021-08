The Caldor Fire continued its rapid advance through tinder-dry forests toward South Lake Tahoe on Monday.

Meanwhile, in Louisiana and a world away, Hurricane Ida is expected to dump as much as 24 inches of rain.

Both catastrophic events, in drought-parched California and in flooded Louisiana, trace much of their fury to climate change.

Sigh. Now all we have to figure out is how to get some of that Ida water raining down on the Caldor Fire.