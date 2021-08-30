Caldor Fire Prompts Evacuation Warning for Entire South Lake Tahoe Basin

Erratic Fire Behavior Pushes Caldor Fire Closer to Tahoe Basin

There was rapid growth for the Caldor Fire on Sunday as it moves closer to the Tahoe Basin. Even more concerning -- the area is under a red flag warning over the next two days, with low humidity and wind gusts expected across the fire zone.

What Voting Shift in Imperial County Could Mean for Recall Election

More than 8 in 10 residents of Imperial County -- east of San Diego -- are Latino, the highest percentage in the state. The county along California’s southern border also saw the state’s largest voting swing between the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections -- in favor of Republican Donald Trump.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED