San Francisco Turns Out in Solidarity With Worldwide Protest for Afghan Lives

The worldwide rallies are rising up in the wake of a deadly attack at a Kabul airport, Thursday, and the United States' struggle to evacuate U.S. citizens and Afghan people seeking refuge. Evacuations are still ongoing, but the remaining contingent of U.S. forces at the airport now numbers fewer than 4,000, according to the Associated Press.

The military began its final withdrawal ahead of President Joe Biden’s deadline for ending the evacuation on Tuesday. Since mid-August, the U.S. has evacuated roughly 110,000 people, according to the Pentagon.

In San Francisco, Saturday, Ebrat said seeing the worldwide protest commence in European cities earlier in the day has "been a beam of hope."

Ebrat was born and raised in Fremont, and said the plight of Afghans "is something that's really near and dear to my heart because my parents are refugees."

Others, like Shabnam Hasani, 22, traveled from San Jose to San Francisco to show up in support. "I'm Afghan myself, and I'm out here to support my people," she said.

"It's hard to continue to have hope," she added. "I'm very proud of us for coming together as Afghans and for standing up for what we believe in."

Saturday's protest was hosted by the United Afghan Association, a joint project of human rights activists in over 30 countries, including Bay Area students.