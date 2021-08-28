‘It's All About the Weather’: Tahoe Basin Residents Brace for Fast Approaching Caldor Fire

But the reality of wildfires worsening because of droughts, climate change and a century of aggressive fire suppression is something Middlebrook is well aware of.

“We’re seeing climate really compounding what would normally be devastating fires and really turning them into those megafires — especially one that started 25, 30 miles away from Tahoe wouldn't have been a threat to the region,” he said.

Under Middlebrook's lead, the city last October adopted its first Climate Action Plan, with the goal of transitioning to 100% renewable energy by 2032.

“We've already seen the impacts of climate change through fires, less snow, more rain, increased water temperature and algae growing in the lake,” he said. “It's something that we really do need to address through reducing the emissions that we're creating locally, but also [by] being prepared for potential impacts like wildfire.”

The Caldor Fire, burning roughly 14 miles southwest of South Lake Tahoe, prompted evacuation warnings near the Tahoe basin on Thursday, from the intersection of Highways 50 and 89 west to Echo Summit and south to the Amador-El Dorado County line. As of Friday afternoon, warnings had not yet been issued for South Lake Tahoe and neighboring Meyers, although the stretch of Highway 50 from Pollack Pines to Meyers remained completely shut down.

Fire crews are paying close attention to the eastward movement toward Lake Tahoe, where there is a much denser concentration of homes and businesses.

The blaze, which started on Aug. 14, near the Sierra foothills town of Grizzly Flats, had grown to nearly 144,000 acres as of Friday morning, and was just 12% contained. The fire grew overnight Thursday because of relatively low humidity, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Dudley.

“It's very, very, very dry out there today,” Dudley said Friday. “There's smoke everywhere. … It's going to take a while for the inversions to break off with this amount of smoke.”

The fire is being fueled by erratic winds, especially in deep mountain drainages, like the Highway 50 corridor, and some observers fear the wind will pick up embers and carrying them into areas not burning, expanding the reach of the flames.

Those embers are what worry Susie Kocher, a Tahoe region fire advisor with UC Agricultural and Natural Resources. She says homes can easily burn if hit by embers if they don't have covered vents or if they're surrounded by dry brush.