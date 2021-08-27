Afghan Family Resettles in Modesto Following Harrowing Flight Out of Kabul

Translator Describes Getting His Family Out of Afghanistan

Mustafa, who didn't want to reveal his last name because he still has family in Afghanistan, was able to get his wife and daughter out of the country, and they just made it to Modesto this week. He described the whole experience as chaotic, but is glad to have resettled in California.

Guest: Mustafa, Afghan Translator

First Evacuation Warning Issued for Tahoe Basin

As the Caldor Fire continues to burn its way east, the first evacuation warning has been issued for the Tahoe basin, specifically Christmas Valley in the South Lake Tahoe area.