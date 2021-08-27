Scott and Marisa are joined by John Cox, Republican candidate for governor in the recall election. Cox shares stories about his single mother's career as a teacher and discusses his ideas to boost construction of housing in California. He also talks about his opposition to mask mandates in schools and his initial reaction to the idea of campaigning with a live bear: "I didn't want to do it," he said.
Political Breakdown
John Cox on Lessons From His Mom, Housing Solutions and Yes, the Bear
28 min
Gubernatorial candidate and GOP businessman John Cox speaks in KQED's San Francisco studios on Oct. 8, 2018. (Jeff Chiu/AP/Pool)
