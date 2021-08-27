KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Political Breakdown

John Cox on Lessons From His Mom, Housing Solutions and Yes, the Bear

28 min
Scott ShaferMarisa Lagos
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Gubernatorial candidate and GOP businessman John Cox speaks in KQED's San Francisco studios on Oct. 8, 2018. (Jeff Chiu/AP/Pool)

Scott and Marisa are joined by John Cox, Republican candidate for governor in the recall election. Cox shares stories about his single mother's career as a teacher and discusses his ideas to boost construction of housing in California. He also talks about his opposition to mask mandates in schools and his initial reaction to the idea of campaigning with a live bear: "I didn't want to do it," he said.

Sponsored