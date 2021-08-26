New Plan Could Ease Trauma for Asylum Seekers

Biden Administration Immigration Plan Could Have Huge Ramifications for Asylum Seekers

This week the U.S. Supreme Court said the Biden administration must restart a controversial policy from the Trump administration, requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases are decided. And while that battle is not over, the Biden administration is moving forward with its own plan that would change how asyum cases are decided.

Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED

Shift in Weather Could Impact Fight Against Caldor Fire

Spot fires continue to hamper crews battling the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County. But a shift in weather over the next few days could lead to calmer conditions over the fire zone.