Capturing What's Lost and Found 1 Year After CZU Fires Swept Through Santa Cruz Mountains

Just over a year ago, some 12,000 lightning strikes exploded across Northern California, igniting more than 585 wildfires.

In the Santa Cruz Mountains, scattered blazes grew into a massive burning organism – the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire – which eventually scorched some 86,000 acres and destroyed over 900 homes as well as burning through Big Basin Redwoods State Park, California’s first state park. One year later, the fire is still burning deep in some of the roots and stumps of ancient redwoods.