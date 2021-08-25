President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Northern California Wildfires

Federal Relief Coming for Those Impacted by Wildfires in Northern California

President Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for areas of Northern California affected by the Dixie and River fires. The declaration means federal recovery funds will be available to individuals, businesses and tribal governments.

Major Wildfires Causing Unhealthy Air Across Northern California

Wih so many wildfires burning across Northern California, the smoke is causing unhealthy air across the region. In fact, areas in and around Lake Tahoe and Reno are posting the worst air quality readings in the country.

California Republicans were ecstatic in 2003 when voters ousted Democratic Governor Gray Davis and replaced him with a Republican and movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger. With another recall election coming up, was the Schwarzenegger victory a win for the GOP as well?

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED