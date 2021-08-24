Governor Newsom's Handling of Schools During Pandemic Could Play a Big Role in Recall Election

The recall campaign now aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom was fueled in part by parents who were angry with how he handled public school closures during the pandemic.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

The California Department of Justice has reached an agreement with the Bakersfield Police Department to implement a wide-range of policing reforms. It’s the result of the state’s five-year long investigation into the department following complaints of excessive force.

Reporter: Soreath Hok, Valley Public Radio