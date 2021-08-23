New Agency Aims to Protect Digital Privacy of Californians

California Privacy Protection Agency Aims to Help Protect Californians Data Privacy

The mission of California's new Privacy Protection Agency is to help Californians fight for their digital privacy. But what will it do if big companies violate people's privacy rights?

Guest: Jennifer Urban, Chair of the California Privacy Protection Agency

Caldor Fire Crosses Highway 50, Grows to More Than 100,000 Acres

The Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County crossed Highway 50 over the weekend, threatening the town of Kyburz. It's the fourth fire that has grown to more than 100,000 acres in Northern California.