To Avoid Rolling Blackouts, State Fast-Tracks Diesel-Fueled Power

California to Lean on Fossil Fuels to Keep the Power on

In an effort to stave off rolling blackouts in California, the Newsom administration is moving forward with five new energy projects set to be fueled by both natural gas and diesel.

What's Spurring the Booming Housing Market?

If you’re among the millions of Californians who have tried to move during the pandemic, chances are, it’s been rough. And there’s more than one reason for that -- low supply and high demand among them.

Guest: Mary Daly, President of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank

Crews Take Advantage of Better Conditions in Battling Northern California Fires

Both the Caldor and Dixie Fires saw far less growth on Thursday, with calmer conditions. But fire officials say there are still concerns about the fires spreading as winds could pick up this weekend.

Afghan Community in Los Angeles Watches as Events Unfold in Afghanistan

As we continue to watch events unfold in Afghanistan, the Afghan diaspora is watching too. The pain from some of the horrifying images out of Afghanistan is resonating half a world away on the streets of Los Angeles, especially among Afghan American women.

Reporter: Benjamin Gottlieb, KCRW