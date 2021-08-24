‘This Is Who He Is’: Mara Reinhardt Reveals Extent of Alleged Family Abuse by Prominent SF Politico Nate Ballard

Ballard — the former press secretary for Newsom while he was mayor, a former San Francisco deputy city attorney and a former city police union spokesperson — has for months told his side of the story, featuring apologies and explanations that a long-running struggle with alcohol use disorder swayed his behavior. He even, at one point, claimed he fell asleep on his child, countering his wife's accusation that he grabbed a pillow and used his entire body's weight to smother their daughter's face.

“The allegations made against me by Mara are mostly false, and the remainder are grossly exaggerated," Ballard told KQED on Tuesday, in a written statement. "I never harmed my daughter, and I never would have agreed to any settlement that required me to say that I did."

"I refuse to be sidelined by regrets," Ballard added. "We all fall down sometimes. It is getting back up that matters most.”

His talk garnered goodwill from allies — including former San Francisco Police Chief Greg Suhr, former San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell and the executive director of domestic violence help organization La Casa de las Madres, Kathy Black — who sang his praises in a legal fashion, filing attestations to his good character in court.

They repeatedly told the court they could not imagine him doing the things his wife claims.

All throughout, Reinhardt, 37, mostly kept her point of view between herself and law enforcement authorities. Reinhardt is a Pilates instructor — and, by her own admission, doesn't have the same skill with words as Ballard, who has made a living spinning stories to his clients' advantage.

Reinhardt broke her silence by recounting her version of events in the public statement she read aloud in court last Thursday. KQED obtained a transcript of her account, which was submitted to the court but is not a publicly available document. KQED verified the transcription's veracity with Reinhardt's attorney, Amanda Bevins.

In the 2,600-word statement, Reinhardt alleged Ballard isolated her from friends and family for years and had physically harmed their children before, to the point where they cower in fear when they see any black Tesla on the street, the same car he drives. Their daughter still wakes in the night confused and crying, and often says she cannot breathe at bedtime, Reinhardt said, indicating ongoing trauma from the pillow-smothering incident.

The statement also alleges Ballard, who has made a career representing businesses like the NFL and the Golden State Warriors, made an anti-Black racist comment in the course of trying to control the clients he'd allow Reinhardt to take.

Reinhardt declined to comment to KQED, instead opting to let her testimony stand for itself. The names of their children, ages 3 and 5, have been redacted by KQED from her testimony and will not be used, for their protection.

Read Reinhardt's full victim impact statement.

Mara Reinhardt recorded herself re-reading her victim impact statement, and shared that recording with KQED. KQED has bleeped out portions of the recording where Reinhardt mentions her children's names. Warning: This recording contains graphic descriptions of alleged violent domestic abuse. Listen:





Skip to: Resources for survivors of domestic violence

Not the first time

Ballard's defense against Reinhardt's accusations boils down to this: He says the pillow-smothering incident was isolated, due to his alcohol use disorder and exacerbated by the death of his father, and that he is now in a recovery program to heal himself. He denies he assaulted his daughter. He submitted letters from various recovery program staff and logs of his time in such programs, and swore he would one day be a new man.

In public and to the Napa County court, Ballard has repeatedly denied his wife's version of events.

"I will say I am not proud of the way I conducted myself that evening. Mara and I both drank too much," Ballard told the court in filings. "That said, I adamantly deny hurting [my daughter] that evening or at any previous time."

"I am actively engaged in a daily program of recovery," he told KQED on Tuesday.

But in her statement, Reinhardt said the Oct. 17, 2020, incident was a clear attack, and that it wasn't the first time.

His dark moods were not "an aberration, as he would have everyone believe," she said. His attacks, "had nothing to do with his father or with alcohol." Reinhardt said Ballard would behave this way even when sober.

"This is who he is," she said.