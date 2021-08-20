Recall Election Preview and Talking About Larry Elder

Larry Elder, the leading candidate to potentially replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election, cancels his appearance on Political Breakdown for the second straight week. Marisa and Scott call up Politico California senior writer Carla Marinucci and KQED politics reporter Katie Orr to discuss Carla's story about Elder brandishing a gun at his ex-fiancée. They also discuss Elder's attitude toward women, the latest GOP candidate debate and preview the biggest themes in the recall election now that voting is underway.