Larry Elder, the Republican front-runner in the race to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall election, said one of his first acts as governor would be to overturn mask mandates and vaccine requirements.

The polls are close, with Newsom facing a tighter race than he had hoped.

At this point, there is a reasonable chance we could have a new governor who believes in phony "freedom" more than what scientists advise, opposes the minimum wage, says ridiculous things about women and reportedly pulled out a gun during an argument with his ex-fiancée.

Time to study that voter guide.