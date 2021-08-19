KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Mark Fiore
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A Mark Fiore cartoon showing a large COVID character holding two signs. One says, "Recall Newsom," and the other one says, "Larry Elder for Governor!" In the background, Larry Elder speaks to a crowd while wearing his trademark white bath robe.

Larry Elder, the Republican front-runner in the race to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall election, said one of his first acts as governor would be to overturn mask mandates and vaccine requirements.

Learn more about how your vote counts with KQED's handy voter guide.

The polls are close, with Newsom facing a tighter race than he had hoped.

At this point, there is a reasonable chance we could have a new governor who believes in phony "freedom" more than what scientists advise, opposes the minimum wage, says ridiculous things about women and reportedly pulled out a gun during an argument with his ex-fiancée.

Time to study that voter guide.

Sponsored